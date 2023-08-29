LEWISBURG — A new concession stand and restroom facility is being planned for the Lewisburg Area High School in Lewisburg at a cost of nearly $700,000.
The school last week awarded bids for the following contracts: general contractor to Martin's Construction LLC, of Mifflinburg, for $509,561; HVAC contractor to Silvertip, of Lewisburg, for $44,300; and plumbing contractor to Silvertip for $142,600. The facility, which will be known as the 1,400-square-foot Dragon's Den at the high school, 545 Newman Road, will start construction in the fall and is expected to wrap up construction in the spring.
"We are in need of permanent restrooms and a concession area on our athletic campus at the high school, near the turf field and baseball field," said John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Since no one bid on the electrical contract, the district will work with the Keystone Purchasing Network to obtain a contract for the electrical work. The KPN has a list of pre-bid contractors who do construction work, said Fairchild.
Five bids were received by the district for general contracting with the highest being $588,937 from H&P Construction, of Kulpmont. The district received two bids each for HVAC and plumbing.
The benefactors of the project include student athletes, parents and spectators at the athletic fields on the high school campus, he said.
"We will be using money for capital projects in hand, supplemented by generous donations through the Green Dragon Foundation," said Fairchild.
The Green Dragon Foundation is a community-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance our student experience, assist our teachers and staff, and enrich our community by raising funds to support the priorities of the Lewisburg Area School District. It has raised $2.2 million for the district since 2008, including $370,000 for the Dragon's Den, said Ann Glock, the executive director of the foundation.
"The Dragon's Den is greatly needed," said Glock. "The new building will have handicapped accessible men's, women's and family restrooms, a small training room for injury prevention and treatment and a concession area."
There are only portable toilets in the area with no handicapped accessibility, she said.
"There's no way for our sports boosters to sell our products that the fans and kids need, like water and snacks," said Glock.
Lewisburg Area Superintendent Cathy Moser said the district has been working on the restroom and concession stand project for a number of years.
"We have a number of fall and spring sports on site at the high school campus, and our students as well as parents/families enjoy supporting our student athletes," said Moser. "We are pleased to be moving forward with our building project yet this fall, and plan to be able to make great use of the Dragon’s Den in the spring of our 2023-2024 school year. We are very fortunate to have strong support from the Green Dragon Foundation in our efforts to provide this facility, and our All Sports Booster Club as well as our individual sport booster groups will no doubt make great use of the Dragon’s Den for seasons to come."
Glock said the Foundation is accepting donations for this project through the end of September. Visit greendragonfoundation.org to make a donation or learn more.