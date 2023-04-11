A year ago at this time, Ken Dries already knew his stone fruit crop was in trouble. An early spring frost, which came after peach trees began to blossom, eventually cost him 90 percent of his peach harvest. This year, things — so far — could not be more different.
Dries Orchard, just off Route 890 in Rockefeller Township in southern Northumberland County, is in full bloom along with most of the Valley right now. While the orchard's peaches and nectarines won't be ready to harvest until at the earliest July — and even better in early fall — the growing season is off to a much better start.
"There is just an abundance of flowers right now, so maybe the trees are compensating after a bad spring last year," Dries said this week.
Last year, the flowers were just starting to bud when a hard freeze in the low 20s damaged most of the crop, Dries said. He estimated the orchard, which has been operating for six decades, managed to save only 5 to 10 percent of the crop.
"Last year, we never got to peak," he said. "They weren't fully open and it got into the 20s and that was it."
Donald Seifrit, a tree fruit extension educator based in the Berks County office of Penn State Extension, said managing a peach crop isn't the easiest job in the world.
"Peaches are real interesting, they don't handle freeze and frost well," Seifrit said. "They are more tender than apples and are much more prone to damage. It got wicked cold at the end of March last year and that can really be bad. If we see dead of winter cold in March, temperatures that shouldn't be happening at that time of year, it's bad."
While temperatures have been milder on some recent mornings, Dries said the fruit could probably take 28-degree temperatures right now and be fine. He said even if there was a hard freeze at this time of the year, most of the crop would still survive.
"There is some optimism because we've been through a couple of frosts now, but nothing real cold," he said. "We know there is still a chance of frost up until the middle of May, but we've run into nothing like we did last year."
"Right now, everything looks great," Seifrit said from his Berks County office. "Last year was one of the weirdest years we've ever had."
Dries said he grows about two dozen varieties of peaches at the orchard and another eight varieties of nectarines. It is a yearlong process, one that keeps the orchard's employees busy along with the other fruit trees that need to be cared for over the growing season.
He said workers start trimming the oldest apple trees in mid-December, then some "not quite as old and then the youngest," he said, before they start on the peach and nectarine trees. Trimming is required, Dries said, to avoid the spread of some diseases.
Dries sells fruit out of a stand at the Lewisburg Farmers' Market, with some locally, some more to roadside stands and some to local grocers Weis Markets and Giant Foods. If the crop maintains its current pace, he said, the orchard could produce up to 20,000 half-bushels of peaches. Each half-bushel should have 20-25 peaches.
"It could be a good year for peaches," Dries said. "If everything goes right, we can sell them all."
When it comes time to pick them in the early fall, timing is everything he said.
"You can't come in here and pick them all at the same time," he said. "They're not all ready. You might go over the same tree three times."