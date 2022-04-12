PAXINOS — The difference between the old and new lighting systems at Dries Orchards is “night and day,” according to one customer.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and local officials visited Dries Orchards, located at 506 W. Mountain Road, Paxinos, to tour their apple packing and storage facility — parts of which were “dungeon”-like, according to the business’s manager — and learn how a recent LED lighting upgrade has benefited their operation.
The upgrades were funded in part by a state Department of Environmental Protection Agricultural Energy Efficiency Rebate program.
“They’re absolutely perfect. You come in and the store is like in the middle of the summer, sun shining,” said John Schickley, a frequent shopper from Paxinos. “People that work here are outstanding, but it was sort of drab (before). These lights are outstanding. It’s like night and day.”
The Agricultural Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, a pilot program that started in September, helps agricultural producers reduce energy consumption through the use of energy efficient technologies. Rebates are available for LED lighting, fixtures and controls; energy-efficient ventilation equipment; and energy-efficient milk-pumping equipment. Rebates will pay 50 percent of equipment costs, up to $2,000 per technology category or $5,000 per business.
Dries Orchards Manager John Bzdil said the total cost of the lighting upgrade was $840, of which DEP provided $420. They went from 96 lights to 27 two months ago.
Some areas were so dark that Bzdil described it as a “dungeon” and said deliveries would have to be unloaded next to windows. Upgrading to LED lights has resulted in a brighter workspace, improving quality control during the apple packing process and increasing overall employee morale, said Bzdil.
“It’s really simple but it made a big difference,” said Bzdil.
Dries, a 60-year-old family-owned business has 240 acres of fruit trees, 200 of which are apples. They employ 41 employees. Last year, 140,000 bushels of apples were hand picked, equaling 17 million apples, he said.
Dries’s orchard and shop is located in Paxinos. They have produce stands at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market and two roadside produce stands in Milton and Lewisburg. They provide apples to both Weis and Giant, Bzdil said.
With the better lighting in the packing area, Bzdil said the “increased quality of the product” that was sent out was noticeable.
DEP Energy Program Specialist Michelle Ferguson said lighting presents one of the easiest energy-saving opportunities for farm buildings, and efficient LEDs use up to 70 percent less energy than traditional incandescent or high-pressure sodium lights.
“DEP was pleased to support Dries Orchards’ LED lighting project through a rebate, and we encourage other agricultural producers to apply for this program to help lower their electricity costs and improve their operations,” said Ferguson.
Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Energy, said Ferguson.
Representatives of State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, as well as those from Northumberland County Conservation District, the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University, the Environmental Management Assistance Program at Widener University (EMAP), and the Susquehanna Economic Development Association-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) also attended the event and discussed the benefits of energy efficiency improvements to farm and agricultural operations.
Applications for the program are now being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis as funding remains available through June 30. Interested applicants should apply to secure a rebate voucher prior to installing the equipment. More information and the application can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/agricultureenergy/.