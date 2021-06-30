June is National Dairy Month and as someone who grew up on a dairy farm, I had to respond to Eric Lindstrom’s letter to the editor printed June 5.
The letter he wrote is an insult and downright knife to the heart of anyone associated with the dairy industry. I’m sure he relied on milk and its by-products for his nutrition and taste satisfaction as a youngster and even now, and I would bet his family does also. Just like the many billions of people who rely on dairy products for their health and nutrition at a reasonable cost.
Sure there are plant based substitutes but many, if not all, have a cost of at least twice that of natural dairy products.
Eric has been misinformed concerning the health benefits of dairy products. They are not “laden” with cholesterol, hormones, pathogens, or antibiotics as he states. And consumption of dairy products does not lead to obesity or any of the other health maladies he describes. I have read two studies that prove people who regularly consume milk are more likely to maintain an ideal body weight. Also, milk and other dairy products are an excellent source of protein.
I’m sure Eric also does not know the toil and labor involved in the dairy industry. No one works harder than a dairy farmer. I know this first hand as I had previously mentioned, I grew up on a dairy farm. Milking and taking care of cows is a 365-days-a-year job. There are no vacations for a dairy farmer.
I applaud dairy farmers everywhere and thank them for their sacrifices and the nutritious food they provide. And believe me, you will never see a rich dairy farmer. They don’t do it for the money. They do it for the love of the land and the animals they care for.
Being a citizen of the United States and the freedoms we are afforded, you are free to explore plant based dairy products but I am sure there is nothing that compares to a cone of soft ice cream.
Michael Brezgel,
Herndon