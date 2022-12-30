HERNDON — Erica Driscoll-Miller made a difference in numerous people’s lives but said it’s just something she wants to do.
Driscoll-Miller was nominated by Herndon Community Center board members John Davis for the 37-year-old’s dedication to seniors and her community.
The center is part of the Northumberland County community centers.
“She tirelessly volunteers in many organizations in our area,” he said. “She volunteers and donates to Diaper Pantry at St. Matthew Church, Goodwill Fire Co., and helped organize a block party and shopped for children’s gifts and served breakfast for 200 parents and children which she also donated items.”
Davis said Driscoll-Miller never stops helping.
“She offers help and donates to anyone in need with time, food, and items,” he said. “She is always there for family and friends. She goes above and beyond to make sure every one of the members are looked after no matter what their needs. Erica always gives and does for others before herself.”
Driscoll-Miller said she is honored to be nominated.
“It makes me want to cry because they are like my family at work,” she said. “It’s my job, but I don’t think of it as a job because I get to come to work and work with my family.”
Driscoll-Miller said she was sick recently and had to take a few days off of work, which left her saddened.
“I missed them all at the center but they called, texted and said they missed me,” she said.
Driscoll-Miller is in charge of the activities at the center.
“We do various activities, like recently we went to the movies and then out to eat,” she said.
Driscoll-Miller said she was also proud of the center for the Santa to Senior program that involved seniors getting Christmas gifts together for other seniors who have no family.
“We serviced 80 individual seniors and grandchildren,” she said.
Driscoll-Miller, who has been with the center for nearly six years, said getting nominated for a person who makes a difference is something she will remember forever.
“I am humbled by this,” she said. “I just love what I do and I love everyone here because they are family to me. I couldn’t be happier.”