Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.