SUNBURY — Economic development agency DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) is seeking a tax exemption and tax appeal on the former Sunbury Community Hospital.
The hospital is among 69 total properties — 30 of which are seeking tax exemption — that will be the subject of appeal hearing on Oct. 6 and 7 in Northumberland County. DRIVE is seeking assuming ownership of the former hospital grounds at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, in May. UPMC donated the property to the organization, which serves Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Union counties.
"The assessment on the property is not accurate," said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman. "Applying the common level ratio, the valuation approaches $19 million. While the taxing bodies have exonerated the property while DRIVE holds it, we felt it was important to have the assessment corrected before we could attempt to transfer the property to anyone else in the future."
DRIVE is appealing a total of 18 parcels that have a combined assessed value of $2,314,710. The tax burden, based on current values and 2022 millages, is $71,489.82 for Northumberland County, $72,334.69 for the city of Sunbury, and $223,369.52 for the Shikellamy School District. That totals to $367,194.02, according to Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman.
DRIVE is seeking both a tax exemption and an appeal for the parcel, she said.
"They were granted a partial exoneration of taxes for 2022 from the time they became owner, but have been informed that this needs to heard at an appeal hearing in order to be granted a tax exempt status," said Kaseman. "At the same time they will be presenting an appraisal to the board to consider what the assessment should be moving forward; this is a proactive appeal for their ability to accurately market the property and make the tax burden transparent to prospective buyers."
The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. The Northumberland County Board of Assessment denied UPMC Susquehanna's request for tax exemption for the hospital's Sunbury location in November 2019. UPMC closed the hospital in early 2020, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
When the former Sunbury Textile Mill closed in August 2020, DRIVE was instrumental in bringing in Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting at the 57-acre site along the Walnut Street extension. DRIVE intends to do the same for the former hospital.
"We have put out an RFP (Request for Proposals) for redevelopment," said Wakeman. "Responses are due by Oct. 6."
DRIVE's appeal hearing will be held at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 7.
Other properties seeking appeal
The remainder of the appeals include 26 commercial properties and 11 residential properties. Mount Carmel Borough is objecting to the exemption of two tax exemption properties: the International Catholic Heritage at 505 W. Second St., Mount Carmel, and the Holy Name of Jesus Church on East Avenue, Mount Carmel.
The Sunbury American Legion at 611 Market St. is seeking a partial reassessment because it will be renting out the bottom floor for commercial value.
MR Milton LLC, owned by David and Danielle Damaghi, is appealing eight parcels related to the former ACF Industries LLC in Milton. MR Milton LLC finalized the sale of the former ACF property in Milton and Turbot Township in January for $500,000.
Affiliated Amusement Corp, the owner of the Point Drive In property at 3569 Point Township Drive, Point Township, filed and appeal.
Americus Hose Company is seeking tax exemption for 128-130 Spruce St. and 126 S. Spruce St. in Sunbury. The Watsontown Historical Association is seeking tax exemption for its new headquarters at 115, 109, and 107 Main St. in Watsontown.
The appeals board is comprised of Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best.
Twenty-nine properties are scheduled for appeal hearings on Oct. 6 while 40 are scheduled for Oct. 7. Each day starts at 9:15 a.m. in the county administration building, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.