SUNBURY — A portion of the former Sunbury Community Hospital campus has been sold to a Watsontown-based company, a Valley economic development agency announced Thursday.
DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) sold 1200 Line St. to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC, according to a statement released Thursday. The agency said Stone Fortress Homes plans to refurbish the home and list it for sale when it is complete.
“This beautiful home will once again take its place among the other residences in the Hill neighborhood,” said Jennifer Wakeman, DRIVE executive director. “It needs some TLC, but we’re confident Stone Fortress Homes will restore it to its former glory.”
Most recently, the home served as a residence for visiting nurses working at Sunbury Hospital.
UPMC donated the 12-acre campus of the former Sunbury Hospital to DRIVE in May after the facility closed in March 2020.
Wakeman says a request for proposals for redevelopment for the facility has been issued and responses are due by Oct. 6.
“We’re hopeful that this process will help us find a partner in revitalizing the facility and make it an asset for the community again,” she said.
DRIVE is an economic development council of governments serving Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. It provides professional staff for project development, business retention and expansion and site selection services. It also serves a forum for communication and coordination of economic development activity among its member counties.