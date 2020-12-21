The driver in an Aug. 6 fatal crash in Snyder County is facing a misdemeanor charge of providing a false statement to police.
Antonio S. Vasquez, 48, of York, was previously charged with four summary offenses in the fatal crash on Route 204 that claimed the life of Dean Dorman, 52 of Selinsgrove.
Dorman was traveling north on a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster when the southbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Vasquez crossed the double yellow lines and struck him, according to state police at Selinsgrove.
Vasquez told police that Dorman drove into his lane, but eyewitness reports and the physical evidence showed that did not happen, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
As a result, in addition to the summary offenses of careless driving resulting in death, failure to drive in a single lane, operating a vehicle without proper equipment and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, Vasquez has been charged with second-degree misdemeanor false reports.