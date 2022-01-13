The Daily Item
SNYDERTOWN — A male driver escaped serious injuries shortly after 7 Thursday morning when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a guard rail and utility pole on Snydertown Road at the intersection of Belles Hollow Road in Shamokin Township.
State police from the Stonington barracks reported to and investigated at the scene. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed.
According to police, the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries by EMTs of Elysburg Fire Company Ambulance Service.
Police said the vehicle was traveling east on Snydertown Road shortly after 7 a.m. and apparently swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle went off the right side of the two-lane highway, damaged a guard rail, then continued east in a snowy section, snapping off a utility pole at its base.
The pole carrying telephone, television and live power cables fell across both sections of the highway, blocking traffic. The vehicle came to a stop in the west lanes about 100 yards from its initial contact with the guard rail.
Responding with Stonington and Elysburg fire companies were PPL crew members, dispatched to replace the downed pole and power lines. The scene was cleared at 9:22 a.m.