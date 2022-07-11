LEWISBURG — A 58-year-old Sunbury man, driving north on River Road, Kelly Township at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, lost control of his 1985 Ford Club Wagon and slid off-road where his vehicle hit a utility pole.
According to police paperwork, Sean Finnerty, traveling at a “speed greater than reasonable” traveled off the north shoulder of the road and through grass at a turn in the road, hitting the pole on the north side of River Road. Finnerty was able to drive to Evangelical Community Hospital, where he was treated and released, said a hospital spokesperson, on Monday.