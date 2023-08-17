GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Montgomery driver struck a cow on Route 44 in Gregg Township on Aug. 14, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Kyle Phillips reported that Antonia M. Carrasquillo, 36, of Montgomery, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus east on Route 44 at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 14 when she encountered a cow standing in the middle of the roadway.
Carrasquillo could not avoid the collision and struck the cow, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle. The car came to final rest facing east in the lane of travel, police said.
Carrasquillo had a 16-year-old male passenger, a 13-year-old male passenger and a 5-year-old female passenger, police said.
No one was injured. Carrasquillo and the children were all wearing their seat belts, police said.
The cow's condition was not provided by police.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER