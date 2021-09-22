WASHINGTONVILLE — The driver of a van was transported to the hospital after that vehicle collided head-on with a school bus this afternoon in Derry Township, according to school officials.
The nine middle school and high school students riding on the Danville Area School District bus escaped injury, school district Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
"The driver of the car was taken to the hospital," Boyle said. "The call went out fairly quickly to the parents."
Boyle said the Reichard bus service bus was transporting mostly middle school students and some high school students on Rhoades Mill Road when the crash occurred. She said middle school Principal David Snover also responded to the crash.
"It's really a narrow road," Boyle said. "The bus was coming around the corner and the car was coming around the corner."
She added, "The kids were surprisingly calm. They reacted positively, making phone calls and doing what they had to do."
State police at Milton investigated the crash but had not filed a report as of this evening.
— JOE SYLVESTER