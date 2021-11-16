NORTHUMBERLAND — The driver who was taken to Geisinger following a three-vehicle accident in Northumberland on Monday is in critical condition.
Northumberland Borough Officer Edward Cope reported that Charles Lehman, 78, of Sunbury, was taken to the hospital for an injury after he was extricated from his Chevrolet Cavalier by personnel from the Northumberland Fire Department. He was listed in critical condition at Geisinger on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of Duke (Route 147) and Fourth Street near the CVS.
Lehman was traveling north in the 300 block of Duke Street and stopped to turn left onto Fourth Street. His vehicle was struck from behind by a northbound tractor-trailer operated by Robert Harrow, 42, of Jersey Shore, police said.
After Lehman's vehicle was struck, it was pushed into the southbound lane and was struck by a Nissan NV1500 full-sized van operated by Randy Peet, 40, of Steelton, police said.
The rear of Lehman's vehicle was smashed into the wheels and the front bumper and hood also had damage. The tractor-trailer from Staiman Recycling Corp. of Williamsport had front damage. The Trinity Solar van had damage to the front driver side door and wheel.
After Lehman was extricated, he was transported to Geisinger in Danville for treatment. Peet refused medical treatment at the scene. Harrow was not injured, police said.
Cpl. Steven Schmit, of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene to assist police with the investigation. The accident is still under investigation, police said.
The crash shut down Route 147 for more than four hours until 3:30 p.m.