The Daily Item
WINFIELD — A tractor-trailer driver is in critical condition after his tractor-trailer crossed over the median along Route 15 and crashed into a garage in Union Township.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost identified the driver as Christopher Pollock. He was flown to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesman.
According to Yost, Pollock was driving north on Route 15 between Winfield and Lewisburg when the tractor-trailer veered off of the northbound lanes, crossed through the grassy median and crossed both southbound lanes before striking a utility pole and rolling onto its side. The vehicle skidded into an unoccupied garage located on the driveway of a home.
Yost said it took more than one hour to extricate Pollock from the wreckage.
The crash occurred just north of Furnace Road. All four lanes of Route 15 were initially closed following the crash, which occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Detours were set in place from Furnace road to Cardinal Street. The last southbound lane opened nearly 6 hours after the crash, PennDOT officials reported.
William Cameron Engine Co., Union Township Volunteer Fire Co., Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Mifflinburg Hose Co., Shamokin Dam Fire Co. and Shamokin Fire Bureau responded, with the latter three companies helping secure the garage from collapsing during the rescue assignment. Also responding were Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services, Union County EMA, Citizens Electric and Windstream Communications.