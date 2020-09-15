The driver in the Aug. 6 fatal crash on Route 204 in Snyder County that killed a 52-year-old Selinsgrove man has been charged with minor offenses.
Antonio S. Vazquez, 48, of York, was charged Tuesday with four summary offenses in connection with the crash that killed Dean Dorman.
Vazquez was southbound at the wheel of a 2019 Ford F-350 at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 6 when he crossed the double yellow lines and struck Dorman who was traveling north on a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster.
Dorman, who was wearing a helmet, was killed. Vazquez was not injured.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he consulted with state police about what charges could be brought in the case.
Vazquez has been charged with careless driving resulting in death, failure to drive in a single lane, operating a vehicle without proper equipment and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
All the charges are summary offenses and punishable by fines only, Piecuch said.
"When the outcome is as tragic as it was here, the charges and the level of accountability they bring can seem unsatisfying," he said. "But law enforcement and prosecution must follow where the evidence leads, and in this case, they started and ended with these vehicle code offenses."