DANVILLE — A 59-year-old Easton man was killed in a crash on Route 11 in Mahoning Township Tuesday night, when during a snow squall, his truck rolled onto its side, entrapping him.
The crash occurred at 1839 Montour Boulevard (Route 11).
According to Mahoning Police Officer Pander, Richard Tse was driving a white, 2018 Hinos commercial vehicle, traveling south on Route 11, lost control due to poor weather and road conditions.
The vehicle traveled across three lanes and crashed into a northbound embankment before resting on its passenger side ditch near Leighow Veterinary Hospital, in Danville.
Tse was ejected from the vehicle and was pinned between the ground and the passenger side door frame.
Local first responders extracted the driver and provided emergency aid on the scene. The driver was taken to Geisinger Medical Center Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, at 8:40 p.m.
Mahoning Township Fire Department responded
"We were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. We were already in the station preparing for our Turkey Shoot fundraiser this Friday at 5 p.m., so we had a quick response time leaving the station," said Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young.
Ten firefighters responded to the call.
The roads were very hazardous at the time, she added.
"I arrived on scene to a box truck overturned in a ditch with a victim entrapped under the truck," she said. "Crews used cribbing and a winch to stabilize the truck, then used airbags to lift the truck off of the victim."
Agencies that responded to the crash were Mahoning Township Fire Dept, Washies Fire Co (Danville FD), Danville Fire Police, Geisinger Ambulance, Mahoning Township Police, and Mausdale Garage/Riverside Towing.