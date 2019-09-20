Driver of moped critical following collision

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man remains in critical condition this morning after the moped he was riding late Thursday afternoon crashed into a Ford F-150 at the intersection of Woodlawn Ave. and North Central Street.
Carl A. Rice, 76, who was on the moped, was thrown onto the ground by the collision. He lay on his back a few feet from the moped, which was crushed under the Ford.
Residents rushed to see if Rice was OK, without moving him.
One of the first to offer help was Nick Auman, of Sunbury, who saw everything from his car, in line behind the Ford.
Auman told police that Rice had been riding his moped in the wrong direction on North Central Street, and failed to see the Ford F-150, which had stopped at a stop sign on the corner and was resuming his trip in the direction of Fourth Street.
When Auman got to Rice, "He was conscious," Auman said. "He hit his head on the road, but he was conscious. We tried to comfort him, and kept him talking."
Rice was taken by Americus ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where at 5 a.m. a nursing supervisor said Rice was in critical condition.
David Neitz, of Sunbury, was the driver of the F-150. He said he never saw Rice on the moped until the collision.
According to eyewitness Auman, "I saw the Ford come to a stop at the stop sign. The moped driver went through the intersection and then the moped driver seemed to suddenly see the Ford and tried to swerve out of the way to avoid the pickup."
Auman and EMS personnel from Americus kept Rice stable and not moving.
Friendship Hose was there to assist as needed.
Sunbury Police officer Brad Slack shut down traffic in all directions near the accident scene.