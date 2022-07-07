WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old driver and her two young passengers were injured after she drove under a tractor trailer on June 29 on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township.
State Trooper Scott Carl of the Milton State Police Barracks reported that Itiana Y. French, 24, of Newark, N.J., was driving a 2007 Honda Civic CR-X del Sol west on 1-80 near mile marker 209 in Union County at 7:35 p.m. June 29. French lost control as she attempted to pass a 2007 Volvo Conventional Sleeper being driven by Oleg C. Pshikhachev, 35, of Miami, Fla.
French drove under the trailer in front of the dual rear wheels of the trailer. The Honda was dragged for approximately 50 feet before it separated and drove off the south side of the roadway down an embankment in the median, police said.
French had two female passengers: a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, both of Greensburg, police said.
French and the two children were all wearing seatbelts or child safety seats. They were all transported to Geisinger by Warrior Run Area Fire Department ambulance for suspected minor injuries, police said.
Pshikhachev was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.
French was charged with a traffic violation, police said.