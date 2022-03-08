Hospital officials reported Theresa Risso, Selinsgrove, was released from the hospital Tuesday, four days after a crash that involved 10 people, five of whom were injured.
According to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen, Risso was under the influence of alcohol Friday evening when the BMW she was driving — with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter in the back seat — struck three vehicles before flipping onto the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant.
Bremigen said Monday the investigation into the accident was underway and charges were expected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.