HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton driver who struck a tree in Union County is listed in fair condition at Geisinger in Danville.
Tiffany L. Smokowitz, 34, of Trevorton, was traveling east in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax on Creek Road (Route 304) just east of Highway 235 in Hartley Township in the right lane at 1:18 a.m. May 21, according to state Trooper Kurtis Killian, of the Milton State Police Barracks.
Smokowitz traveled off the south shoulder, went down an embankment and struck a tree with the front bumper of the vehicle, police said.
The vehicle came to rest facing southeast off the shoulder of the roadway, police said.
Smokowitz was transported by the West End Fire Company to Geisinger for a suspected serious injury, police aid.
Police are conducting an investigation into whether Smokowitz was driving under the influence.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER