LAURELTON — West End Library is literally dropping drawers, but for a good cause.
According to Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator of the Union County Library System, the Drop Your Drawers campaign, in its second year, is seeking packages of new underwear, undershirts, and socks for boys and girls between September 1 and September 30. They are asking for sizes 4-16.
Donations will be given to the Mazeppa Manna Food Pantry and distributed to local families with children who need them. All donations must be new and still in original packaging.
The Drop Your Drawers campaign is recognizable by the popular character of Captain Underpants by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey.
The library’s collection of Captain Underpants’ children’s books will be on display, available for check out.
“By all means, stay awhile and enjoy the library’s many services,” said Dziadosz.“The Library doesn’t really want you to make your visit brief.”
The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, along with The Public Library for Union County, 522 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg and Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg make up the Union County Library System.
— CHRIS BENSON