Valley businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by last summer's drought may be eligible for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations in the counties of Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lycoming, Perry and Schuylkill that suffered financial loss during the drought of June 10 through Aug. 31, 2022.
“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.
The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #17743.