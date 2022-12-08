The four Valley counties are no longer under a drought watch according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. DEP announced Thursday that the watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains in place for five others following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.
Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch.
Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.