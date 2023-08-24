The drought watch has been lifted for 47 Pennsylvania counties — including all four in the Valley — the state Department of Environmental Protection's Drought Task Force announced Thursday.
The watch remains in place for 20 counties: Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York.
So far in August, the Valley has had 4.19 inches of rain at the Penn Valley Airport, where AccuWeather gets its daily weather measurements. That total is about 1.5 inches more than normal, which has pushed the region to above-average rainfall for the year.
As of Thursday, 27.58 inches of precipitation has fallen locally. The average precipitation at this time of the year is 27.56 inches.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
DEP notes there are many ways to conserve water at home, including: Running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads; Shortening the time you let the water run to warm up before showering, and taking shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers; Check for and repair household leaks; Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets; Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.
To determine drought conditions, DEP assesses information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture.
The DEP Drought Coordinator monitors the indicators in close partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gauges in streams and wells in many locations across Pennsylvania.
There are normal ranges for all four indicators. DEP makes drought status recommendations after assessing departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of 3-12 months