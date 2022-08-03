MIDDLEBURG — When Colton W. Derr entered Drug Treatment Court, he spent every day searching for his next drink or high.
On Wednesday, Derr stood at a podium in the half-filled Snyder County courtroom, paused, cleared his throat and spoke about his transformation as a member of the 36th graduating class of the 17th Judicial District Treatment Courts. The listeners included his young son and family.
“I never really thought I’d make it this far. I never believed my life could be what it is today,” he said. “I was a person who was lost, and with nothing going for him.”
Derr was joined by Jacob C. Mordan and John T. Greeney in the graduating class, the first one presided over by Union-Snyder District Judge Lori R. Hackenburg, a moment she called “a great honor.”
The intensive program, suited for offenders who are arrested on non-violent, drug-related charges, lasts two years or a minimum of 12 months in treatment court, and aims to treat an individual’s addiction through drug testing, counseling, case management and regular court appearances.
During opening remarks, Hackenberg talked about the difficulties in changing behavior. The three graduates, who were joined in the audience by family, friends and community members, were given time to reflect on their experiences.
When he entered the drug court program, Derr said, “the drug court team showed me how to transform my life. It was an uphill battle, but now I am a father, a stepfather, a husband. Someone who loves his family very much. Thanks to help of my advisors, my sponsors, and others, I now have a life that I am happy with. and have so many reasons to wake up every day, look in the mirror and be proud of who I am.”
Then he issued a challenge to others who might be in dire straights.
“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” he said. “A sober life is so much better than being high. I promise you.”
Mordan, in his brief remarks, said the opportunity to avoid jail time following his arrest was what was on his mind during the graduation ceremony. “If not for this program I’d be in jail,” he said. “When I started this program I was not stable in any part of my life.”
The program is rigorous, Mordan said.
“It’s very structured, but it’s worth it,” he said. “That structure has been an immense help in changing my life.”
Greeney simply thanked his counselors and all the people who helped him get through the program.
“It was rough,” he said. “In the beginning, I never thought I’d get through it. It was a long road. That’s for sure. Today’s a real good day.”
Sitting in the courtroom was Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
“This is a great day to be in court,” Piecuch said. “I am always inspired by the speeches. Hearing a participant saying that if it wasn’t for this program he’d be in jail. This might sound to some people to be an exaggeration, but seeing how hard the probation officers and counselors work to get people’s lives back on track, it is not an exaggeration. They do the work. and in the end, it is so rewarding.”