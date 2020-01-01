5 The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project will finish three years later than originally planned — PennDOT pushed the completion date back to 2027 last March — assuring the 13-mile bypass will continue to dominate the landscape well into the new decade.
The northern section of the $865 million project is more than 80 percent complete. In 2019, contractors put the final spans on the near-mile long bridge spanning the Susquehanna River that has anchored the project.
The Northern portion of the CSVT is still scheduled to open in 2022, connecting Route 147 and Route 15 with the river bridge that has been a mainstay of construction on the northern end connecting highways on either side of the Susquehanna River. The Southern Section will begin construction in 2022,.
“The project’s overall impact is justified by the great benefits it will provide,” said PennDOT assistant plans engineer Matt Beck.
Just down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, the Duke Street Reconstruction project is scheduled to wrap up by mid-year.
The $14 million project has been ongoing since 2017, creating headaches for businessowners and residents as they continue to navigate moving detours throughout the borough.
PennDOT concluded the most disruptive portion of the project this year — the section along King Street from the Priestley-Forsyth Library to the bridge to Packer Island — ahead of the final touches in 2020.