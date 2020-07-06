NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction continues this week on the Duke Street Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11, according to PennDOT officials.
Duke, Front, Water and King streets in the borough, are the streets being worked on. Beginning at 6 p.m. line painting and adjusting manholes will take place. The work is expected to take several nights to complete, officials said.
During the daylight hours, the contractor will continue paving adjustments and motorists should expect disruptions to traffic where work is being performed, officials said.
The project is scheduled to be completed by August.
Officials also said work on the project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.