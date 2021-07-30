SUNBURY — Concerns about lines of traffic on North Fourth Street, with drivers waiting to get their coffee and food have moved Dunkin’ management to make a change for safety reasons.
For now, the company has set up a temporary second drive-thru lane for customers to enter and move through alternately, alleviating the backup that has often been multiple cars long. At the moment, there remains just one ordering station.
It will get even better, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Backer said Dunkin’ management and the city have been working together and that a complete facelift of the structure and traffic patterns is in the works, with a full second ordering station planned.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Dunkin’ Donuts to resolve the issue of traffic,” Backer said. “That’s the type of cooperation we look forward to with all businesses, to form a positive outcome for all parties involved. We are looking forward to renovations and expansion for the drive-thru services.”
Dunkin’ owner Mike Bower said the North Fourth Street location will be getting a major overhaul in the near future.
“We are in the design stages and we are hoping by 2022 it will be done,” he said. “We are looking at getting dual order screens and making it a bit easier for people to get in and out.”
Bower said he has been in touch with city officials about the traffic issues at the location and for now, the temporary two lanes will be in place.
Bower also said the counter service will be back up and running within a month.
“That will also help some of the traffic problems,” he said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he is thrilled for the residents and for Dunkin’.
“I think everyone who knows the area up there has waited in line on Fourth Street and sometimes as far down as Weis Markets,” he said. “Vehicles really shouldn’t be sitting in the roadway but we all understand the area and know how tough at times it could be to get that java. We ask people to just be patient and follow the temporary new dual-lane system and Dunkin’ Donuts will get you your favorite drink. I promise.”
Some residents said they will be thrilled to see the makeover.
“It will be much better than what we have become used to seeing,” Ed Sillivo, 57, of Upper Augusta Township, said while visiting the N. Fourth Street Plaza Friday. “This place has grown so much and I think it was time to get some upgrades.”