DANVILLE — Two Danville individuals await preliminary hearings after being accused of stealing from the Giant grocery store.
Dwan Stahl, 44, of Church Street, and Daniel Roney, 37, of Center Street, face felony counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.
Danville borough police said they received a report of retail theft from Giant's loss prevention office on March 14. The office reported alleged thefts that occurred on March 5, 10 and 12, police said.
The office provided police with video footage of a male and female using the self-checkout, according to the court documents.
In the video, the individuals involved would scan a few items, bag them and place them in the cart covering other, allegedly unscanned, items, police said.
Giant's loss prevention office told police several cases of soda were allegedly unscanned and not on the receipts, according to court documents.
Police allege a total of 15 cases of soda were stolen, totaling $135.
The office provided police with a receipt that indicated a club card belonging to Roney was used in the transaction, according to court documents.
Danville borough police said they were able to identify Roney and Stahl in the video footage.
Both individuals were scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge James Tupper for preliminary hearings on Tuesday. However, both hearings were continued.
Stahl's preliminary hearing has not yet been rescheduled. Roney is set to appear in front of Tupper on Aug. 1.