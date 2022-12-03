The duties of a correctional officer in modern times have evolved to essentially be a provider of mental health services, according to officials from Valley jails.
It's a change that Northumberland County Jail Warden Tom Reisinger wasn't expecting when he started in the federal prison system more than 25 years ago. Reisinger said correctional officers have to be aware of the mental health of the inmates they're overseeing. Union County Warden Sam Kranzel had similar thoughts.
"It's almost 60-70 percent of your job. The officers are the first line of defense," said Reisinger. "Life in a federal facility, there wasn't a day I didn't spend half my day with a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a mental health professional because we had crisis after crisis after crisis. You would think you're trying to keep 1,200 guys from killing each other. It's not that way. The drugs became stronger, more potent, and homemade. It was just destroying these people."
Hiring more mental health workers costs money for counties already struggling to balance budgets. Prisons, including Northumberland County, are already facing employee shortages, and the field of mental health professionals is already lacking qualified employees. There's also a high turnover rate in corrections, meaning new officers are constantly being hired and requiring training in mental health and suicide watch, said Reisinger.
"I would say mental health is over medical problems at this time," said Reisinger. "Mental health is a tip of the spear issue."
Kranzel agreed with Reisinger, saying that correctional officers often act as "unofficial counselors" to inmates.
"They do that every day, in every jail across the country," he said.
Assessed immediately
Kara Heitzman, a mental health counselor with PrimeCare Medical, said offenders are assessed immediately when they first come into the jail in Coal Township. They are asked if they are having any suicidal thoughts or history of suicide within the last 30 days. Their answers on a suicide intake screening will determine whether they must talk to Heitzman.
"I meet with them within the first seven days they're here," said Heitzman. "I go through a mental health intake with them and get their history. We'll talk about medications. If they're on any medications, we'll get them to see our psychiatrist and we'll maintain their medications."
When someone is identified as a suicide risk, they are placed on suicide watch based on the severity of their ideations. Level one, which are those with a plan to kill themselves, is placed in safety smocks and a cell that's monitored. Level two is placed in jail uniforms but monitored regularly, said Heitzman.
"Mental health systems in any facilities are limited," said Heitzman. "Most of the time we don't have enough clinicians for the inmate population. We do crisis management and psych services. If someone is on suicide watch, they see mental health daily. We're assessing them for suicide risk and self-harm."
Those with substance abuse disorders are assessed as well. They discuss coping skills and support systems when they are released from jail, she said.
"I see a lot of inmates, a large percentage of the jail, pretty regularly," she said. "Mental health (services) are completely voluntary unless they are on suicide watch when they first come in. We still keep an eye on them to make sure people are stable and not regressing in this kind of environment."
Reisinger said the jail has mattresses designed to prevent suicides. Every staff member has pocket-sized suicide prevention guides to carry with them at all times. All staff recently had suicide training and deliberate indifference training, which is defined as "the conscious or reckless disregard of the consequences of one's acts or omissions. It entails something more than negligence, but is satisfied by something less than acts or omissions for the very purpose of causing harm or with the knowledge that harm will result."
Inmates with serious mental illnesses
Joe Labosky, the mental health director for Northumberland County Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disability Services, said there is a meeting held every Wednesday morning to review a list of inmates that are identified as having a serious mental illness. Attending the meeting are representatives from Northumberland County Jail, Northumberland County Adult Probation, Primecare Medical, Northumberland County Behavioral Health, Northumberland County D&A and Central Susquehanna Opportunities.
"Staff from Primecare Medical review the status of all those on the list in detail with regard to mental status, behavior issues, medication compliance and if there are any ongoing medical issues that are being addressed or need to be addressed," said Labosky. "Also, discussed as needed is release planning for any inmates that may have an impending release in the near future and what needs to be in place in regard to a home plan. All the previously mentioned agencies or entities work together to make an inmate's release as successful as possible."
When necessary, workers from our Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol departments complete assessments to determine the needs of the individual's mental health or substance abuse services and assist in referral to those services when needed, he said.
"Northumberland County BH/IDS has recently contracted with an individual to conduct anger management groups in the jail," said Labosky. "Currently, the individual is facilitating two anger management groups each Tuesday and Thursday. Also, when the need arises we are able to facilitate mental health commitment proceedings in the jail in collaboration with Primecare Medical. These proceedings may lead to an inmate being transferred from the jail to a forensic state hospital or in rare cases to a civil state hospital for treatment of their mental illness."
Similar in Union County
The procedures are similar in Union County. When a person is brought in, they fill out a psychological questionnaire to determine past medical and mental health history. Every inmate is seen by CMSU program, which provides a wide range of mental health, intellectual disability and drug & alcohol services to the citizens of Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, said Kranzel.
If the inmate scores high and is considered a suicide risk, they are placed in prevention clothing. If they are under suicide watch, they are placed in a cell with 24-hour surveillance with checks by correctional officers every 15 minutes, said Kranzel.
Inmates have church services, drug and alcohol counseling, anger management classes and mental health counseling through CMSU, he said.
Correctional officers receive training every day for mental health concerns. New employees receive the training when hired, he said.
Barriers to care
Heitzman said the lack of community resources, including outpatient facilities or inpatient mental health facilities, is often a barrier for inmates who are seeking mental health services. If they are seeking inpatient treatment for mental health, they must go through court approval.
"These people really want these services but they're limited in access to them," said Heitzman. "A lot of them don't drive so they might not have transportation to these places. There just isn't anything around to get involved in or engaged in."
Reisinger said it is difficult to get them into services, especially with COVID-19 protocols.
"It's more stringent and more rules to get in," he said. "COVID plays a part. They have to be COVID-negative when you transfer them and COVID-negative when you hit the door. Sometimes that changes in the span of the drive. With the world today, the drug epidemic today and the mental health issues today, I thought there would be (mental health) facilities everywhere. Since I took this job, I find it extremely hard to get people where they need to be."
Even when people are released, services are limited. There is a "sheer lack" of mental health services, said Heitzman.
"When you have people leaving here, they have mental health issues, substance abuse, they've been incarcerated. It's a trifecta of barriers against an individual trying to improve their lives," said Heitzman. "They are reaching out for services and people look negatively on that. People might come at people looking at services, saying it will be their tax dollars to pay for that. They're less likely to reach out. They can't find a job based on their charges. They fall into the cycle of doing what they know how to do (criminal behaviors) because they feel they don't have another choice."
Kranzel said the country needs more mental health treatment facilities rather than jails. The correctional system should not be responsible for mental health issues as it has been, he said.
"We need more mental health professionals so inmates, and non-inmates, can seek treatment," he said.