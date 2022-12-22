SUNBURY — A massive, fast-moving winter storm with a wide reach has the potential to bring measurable snow, heavy rain, a flash freeze and dangerous, cold wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour to the Susquehanna Valley beginning this morning.
Isaac Longley, an AccuWeather meteorologist, said the storm system is very large, very strong and "certainly very dynamic."
"Around Christmas, this is not good timing at all," Longley said. "Expect a lot of delays, whether at airports or traveling on the highways, people should be prepared.
"Through Christmas day, we'll be dealing with very cold conditions."
There will be plenty to deal with before the extreme cold sets in, too, Longley said.
The air will be cold enough so the first signs of the storm, around 8 or 9 a.m. Thursday, will be snow, likely a coating to an inch for most of the region, but the cold air might linger in some areas, like northern Northumberland County, where there could be 3-6 inches of snow.
"Snow should last a few hours — that's why we're expecting an accumulation — with a decent snowfall rate, a half an inch to an inch an hour," Longley said.
The storm's initial charge could affect the morning commute, leading to slippery roadways and limited visibility, he said.
Then temperatures are expected to rise above freezing and the precipitation will start to changeover to rain between noon and 2 p.m.
"After that (changeover), rain could become heavy in the afternoon to evening hours, for at least a few hours, likely between 6-7 p.m. and about 11 p.m," he said. "On roadways, you'll see pooling of water. You'll see travel issues."
After that, there will be a flash freeze, extreme wind gusts that will cause severe wind chills and likely power outages.
"Honestly, that’s one of the most impactful parts of this system," Longley said. "There's an arctic cold front moving in late through the night into Friday morning.
"It's going to be moving quickly and there will be a flash freeze with that rain and expected snow melt from that precipitation (Thursday). Areas of water on roadways could quickly freeze up."
Longley said the extreme temperature drop should begin in Northumberland County anywhere between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
On Saturday, he said, expect a high of 17 degrees in Sunbury, "very cold, well below average conditions. I think it's still going to be pretty breezy throughout the weekend, 20 or 30 mile per hour gusts."
Longley said as cold as it will be, it isn't expected to break any temperature records here.
The storm is definitely a strong one, but “not unheard of for the winter seasons,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
It’s pretty normal to have cold air build up in the winter. This week, though, shifts in the jet stream are pushing the air more to the southeast than usual, Oravec said — sweeping the freeze across the country and making storm conditions more intense. The storm has the potential for what’s known as a “bomb cyclone," a fast-developing storm in which atmospheric pressure falls very quickly over 24 hours.
The U.S. probably won’t reach record-breaking lows, like those seen in the cold snap of 1983 or the polar vortex of 2014, said Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area.
Still, “for most people alive, this will be a memorable, top-10 extreme cold event,” Maue said.
This system is expected to bring some major “weather whiplash," said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.
The cold isn’t going to stick around for long. After the dramatic plunge that will keep temperatures low for about a week, "everything will snap back to normal,” Cohen said.
Shortly after Christmas, temperatures will start to warm up again, moving from west to east. They are likely to remain near normal through the end of the year in most of the U.S.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.