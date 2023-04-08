SUNBURY — Sunbury residents have been able to get rid of about six ton of unused or broken electronics thanks to the code office department continued efforts in sponsoring fee e-cycling days.
According to code department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Saturday's event, held at the Sunbury Ice Rink, will also bring in more of the old equipment to be disposed of properly.
"Since we started these e-cycle days, three years ago we have seen less and less trash thrown out through the city," he said. "They can bring it here and drop it off for free or a small donation if they can afford to the charity we choose."
Saturday's two-hour event was accepting donations for a fire that occurred on Miller Street, in Sunbury recently, which resulted in 14 people being homeless and the structure having to be torn down for safety reasons.
The event was accepting computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, servers, routers, firewalls, printers, CD players, radios and other electronics.
KVS Computers, of Hughsville, was helping Wojceichowski load the truck.
Owner, Cherif Ammar-Khodja, of Hughsville, said his company takes the unwanted materials and either refurbishes them or if they can't be fixed, then the materials are broken down and disposed of.
"We store a lot of the materials and try to get what we can back out on the market," he said.
Wojciechowski said the city partners with KVS Computers, the area’s official Responsible Recycling (R2) certified recycler.
"KVS will securely sanitize or destroy any hard drives," he said.
Wojciechowski said these types of events are beneficial to residents.
"It's a chance to just get rid of the stuff people no longer and using," he said. "We are happy to be able to provide this service for our residents."