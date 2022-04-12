SUNBURY — Sunbury businesses and organizations are coming together to help continue to raise money for the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration in July.
The event continues to grow and will feature a 60-foot Ferris wheel on Market Street when the event kicks off on July 4 with the biggest parade the city has ever seen, according to organizers.
The celebration has been two years in the making thanks to a committee of people, including Jody Ocker, Slade Shreck, Councilman John Barnhart and city business owner Lyndie Lloyd.
The Sunbury Fraternal Order of the Eagles 503 has now jumped on board and is sponsoring a gun raffle. It also has donated $5,000 to the event.
Raffle tickets are $50 with all the proceeds going to the 250th celebration fireworks display, according to Sunbury City Clerk Jolinn Barner.
The drawing, which features several guns, cash and gift certificates as prizes, will be held at the Eagles on Third Street, in Sunbury at 1 p.m. June 11.
Tickets can be purchased at City Hall or the Eagles, Barner said.
Barner said she reached out to officers at the Eagles and they immediately decided to help.
“We thank the Eagles for their continued support of city activities,” Barner said.
The fireworks display usually costs around $25,000 each year, according to Councilman Jim Eister.
Eister said this year being the 250th celebration, the city and the 250th celebration committee wanted to hold the longest and biggest firework display the city has ever seen.
The event kicks off with a parade and ceremony throughout the day on July 4.
Committee Chairperson Jody Ocker said the festival will be July 5 through July 7. Vendors continue to reserve spots at the Riverfront and Cameron parks, Ocker said.
Ocker said the ceremony following the parade will include several guest speakers, including state Rep. Lynda Culver and Sen. John Gordner, as well as several members of the community and business owners who have had their business in the city for as long as 100 years.
The committee is still selling sponsorships, calendars featuring local artists and challenge coins, Ocker said.
The event will run directly into the annual Sunbury Celebration and conclude with fireworks on July 9.
For more information on the celebration or to become a sponsor, visit www.sunbury250.com.