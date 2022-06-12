SUNBURY — Sunbury organizations continue to step up and help with fundraising efforts for the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration.
The Fraternal Order of the Eagles 503 donated $5,000 to the fireworks event as well as sponsored a gun raffle for one of the Sunbury 250th limited edition rifles. Profits from the raffle will be used for to the city.
"We are thankful for the support the Eagles have shown us," Councilman Jim Eister said. "The fireworks can cost upward to $25,000 and the Eagles have helped with this in a big way."
Raffle tickets were $50 with all the proceeds going to the 250th celebration fireworks display, but the big winner of the day was Nate Austin, of Sunbury, who was the lucky winner of the gun.
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial committee offered 48 commemorative Henry rifles as part of a continued fundraising effort, three of which were raffled off to the public.
The guns are custom built by Rocky Mountain Firearms, in Johnstown, Colorado.
Rocky Mountain Firearms is a family-owned business that has done special edition firearms for nearly 20 years, according to committee co-chair Jody Ocker.
On the left side of the rifle, the buttstock has an image of Fort Augusta, the pistol grip has the Sunbury250 logo, and the firearm stock has the Sunbury Fire Department and Soldiers Monument.
On the right side of the rifle, the buttstock has the Hotel Edison, the grip has the Pennsylvania RR Station, and the forearm stock has the Sunbury Trolley crossing the toll bridge and the courthouse clocktower.
The Standard and Golden Boy models are .22 caliber. The Standard has a round barrel and blued finish. The Golden Boy has an octagon barrel and shiny brass finish. The Big Boy model is similar to the Golden Boy and can be purchased with the customer’s choice of .357, .44, or .45 caliber octagon barrels.
Each rifle is numbered, and the customer got to choose any number they wish on a first-come, first-served basis, Ocker said. The purchase prices were $799 for the Standard, $995 for the Golden Boy, and $1,595 for the Big Boy.
"We are very happy to help," Eagles official Chris Rowe said. "We had a good turnout for the event and are always willing to help out the city when we could."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was also grateful and couldn't wait to see the fireworks display, which is held on July 9.
"The Eagles were a huge help in getting funds for the 250th fireworks," Brosious said. "On behalf of the city, we want to thank them for all they do."