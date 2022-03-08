SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District property owners can look forward to a proposed budget that includes no new tax increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
Directors were informed by Business Manager Brian Manning Tuesday night that the district has worked hard and thanks to tough decisions by the board, the financial future of Shikellamy looks good.
Last year at this time, Shikellamy faced a deficit that cost taxpayers a 2 mill tax increase.
During a work session, school board members agreed that they would not raise taxes more than 2 mills when they vote on a preliminary budget.
“To not continue to work on this budget is disrespectful to taxpayers,” board President Wendy Wiest said at the time. “To throw in the towel is something that we just cannot do.”
Manning said Tuesday early numbers show the district will not have to raise taxes and Superintendent Jason Bendle praised the board for acting.
"You all made unpopular decisions and it was for the good of the taxpayer," he said.
Shikellamy will meet again in April to discuss the budget further, Bendle said.
Directors asked for complete financial figures throughout the district and said they want to be on top of the process until the final budget is passed in June.