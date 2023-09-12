Public transportation in the central Susquehanna Valley is virtually nonexistent. So it was a pleasant surprise to see terrific early returns on a three-year program ongoing in the area.
At last week’s meeting of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee, officials noted the ride program is already seeing usage hitting what they thought would occur at the end of the window in the first year.
Rabbittransit’s Stop Hopper program has handled 22,000 rides during its first year, far exceeding expectations, Richard Farr, the company’s executive director, told the committee on Friday.
“At the end of the first year, we are at the numbers we expected to see at the end of year three,” Farr said. “It has grown faster than we thought it would.”
The early returns clearly show a need and those in need taking advantage of the rollout. When it was announced in early 2022, the goal was to remove clearly existing barriers. Those ranged from access to employment opportunities and medical appointments to rides to the grocery store or shopping.
The microtransit service started locally in March 2022, with availability in Lewisburg, West Milton, Milton, Danville and Bloomsburg. Two months later, it expanded to the Sunbury-Selinsgrove zone and quickly had 40 riders a day with about half that total in Bloomsburg-Danville and the Lewisburg-Milton zones.
The first three years of Stop Hopper are being funded by PennDOT. Rabbittransit has not yet determined a plan for funding when the program ends, but its seems like there is a regular, continued level of usage across the program’s footprint.
Riders can use rabbittransit’s smartphone app to request a ride to and from anywhere within the service zone boundaries. Following a ride request, the app will provide an estimated pick-up time, track rides in real-time, and provide an alert upon arrival.
Today it operates from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Stop Hopper is $2 a ride, but residents ages 65 and older ride for free with a registered Free Fare ID card. Children under 44 inches tall ride for free with a fare-paying adult. There is a 40-cent transfer fee if you want to shift onto a fixed-run shuttle during the route.
“The idea is to really help remove transportation as a barrier to allow people to have access to their basic needs and hopefully employment opportunities,” Farr said previously.
So far, so good.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.