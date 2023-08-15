LEWISBURG — Bucknell University may get an exemption if the East Buffalo Township Supervisors draft a new ordinance that would require commercial and non-residential property owners to have frequent fire safety inspections.
Bucknell's Gregg Rokavec, Director of Safety & Risk Management, and Environmental Health & Safety Specialist Jeremy Fanning told supervisors at Monday night's public township meeting that the university is already inspected by multiple entities, including the Central Keystone Council of Governments and Lewisburg borough. Additional inspections from the township would be redundant and time-consuming, they said.
"I think the problem is solved if you put a provision in that says if inspections are done by someone other than the fire department and the inspection is acceptable to the fire department, then you don't have to do one," said Solicitor Pete Matson. "They would have to have a copy of the inspection that's done."
Supervisors are working on drafting an ordinance at the request of William Cameron Engine Company Fire Chief James Blount III. Inspection fees would range from $50 for a property less than 2,000 square feet to $1,800 for properties more than 750,000 square feet. An average inspection could be completed in 20 to 30 minutes but could be more depending on the size and frequency of the inspections.
The types of properties include businesses; places of assembly like theaters, churches, recreational halls and outdoor venues; education buildings; high-hazard buildings; institutional; mercantile; storage and utility and miscellaneous.
"If you pass an ordinance that says you're coming out once a year and do a fire inspection, we're going to fall in line, but it's labor intensive," said Rokavec. "Most businesses are already doing all these things to protect themselves. We have 4,000 students on campus. To think we're not concerned about protecting our students in the event of an emergency or fire, we do and we're very confident in our systems. We've shown time and time again that our systems work."
The supervisors also noted that nursing homes, doctor's offices or Evangelical Community Hospital would be subject to state inspections.
Supervisor Chair Char Gray said she and the other supervisors should pick a couple of property owners and go out to talk to them about the proposed ordinance.
Gray said the township is low risk since it only had 26 fires in four years and only two of them have been commercial fires. She said previously she wasn’t sure if the ordinance would be worth the trouble.
Supervisor Katie Evans said businesses could be classified as high or low risk. High-risk locations would be restaurants or garages while low-risk could be attorney offices.