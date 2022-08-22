EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Township supervisors approved the sale of 78 undeveloped acres with plans to bring back Turtle Creek Park in East Buffalo Township during their meeting on Monday.
“I know this seems rushed to the public but we couldn’t risk this going up for sale. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Supervisor Jim Knight.
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township.
Supervisor Char Gray said rumors are floating in the community about what the township intends to do with the property.
“There’s a rumor out there on Facebook that we are going to put in low-income housing,” said Gray.
Gray said those rumors are false.
Supervisor Jim Knight said the township already has money that is specific to repairing roads and bridges.
“There’s only so much we can do in the summer,” said Knight.
Gray said the property would be put into an easement that will prevent any development. Knight said easements state what is and is not allowed.
“It will be for all sorts of outdoor activities,” said Gray. “We want the community to be involved to help us maintain the park.”
Gray said they plan to replant trees and maintain the park's natural resources.
They would also like "to try and contain invasive species,” said Gray.
John Del Vecchio, township resident and representative of Union County’s Planning Department said East Buffalo Township ranked last in recreational space in Union County.
“East Buffalo Township should have 74 acres,” Del Vecchio said. He mentioned infrastructure such as parks can be driving economic factors.
“People want to live where it’s nice. They bring people and money to the area,” said Del Vecchio.
Del Vecchio said with the township’s purchase of Turtle Creek, it now puts the township on par with national standards that define how many acres a municipality should have based on population.
Knight addressed the $954,000 price tag for the property. He said legally the church is responsible for the transfer tax but the township would temporarily incur the $4,000 transfer tax fee.
Gray said the appraisal was done July 8.
Mixed reactions
Approximately 40 citizens attended the public meeting to hear plans and speak their minds about a return of Turtle Creek Park. Reactions were mixed.
Hank Baylor, East Buffalo Township supervisor for 18 years, cautioned supervisors about their next steps.
“This is an interesting problem,” said Baylor.
He spoke about possible liabilities the township would have to address and the need for a specific plan for the park.
Baylor said the church made a bad decision to purchase the property. The property was appraised by the church four years ago for approximately $800,000.
“We were comfortable with the appraisal we got,” said Knight.
“What’s the hurry?” said Baylor. “This should be a county project.”
Some concerns were raised from residents who live near the property about vehicles at the property at night and possibility of drug dealing. Some residents suggested surveying neighbors.
Knight said the intention would be for the park to be open from dawn to dusk.
Lewisburg Borough Council Member David Heayn attended the meeting and spoke about spending public money wisely to benefit taxpayers. He said the watershed project in Turtle Creek could have numerous benefits.
“I appreciate what you're doing,” Heayn said.