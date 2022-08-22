Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN SCHUYLKILL... SOUTHEASTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM EDT... At 918 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Shamokin, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Marshallton around 930 PM EDT. Kulpmont, Knoebels Grove and Elysburg around 945 PM EDT. Mount Carmel, Ashland and Wilburton Number One around 1000 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Gordon, Edgewood, Lime Ridge, Orangeville and Ringtown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH