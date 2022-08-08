EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Alliance Church has agreed to sell 78 acres of property to East Buffalo Township, the corner of Furnace Road, for around $950,000.
“We’ve reached a tentative agreement with the church to purchase the property,” according to Supervisor Jim Knight.
Knight said there are issues with transfer taxes but the final amount will equal out to around $950,000.
The township was approached by Lewisburg Alliance two months ago about a possible sale agreement between the two entities. The church purchased the property four years ago with the intent to build a new church and recreation center.
According to Knight, the property has no public sewer or water access and lacks proper infrastructure for most development.
“Development costs would be pretty significant,” Knight said. “We wanted to get an independent appraisal done.”
The process took approximately 67 weeks before the township made an offer on the property, Knight said. Meeting negotiations about purchase price happened up to late last week. The church board approved the agreement on Sunday.
Only a small portion of the property is considered ready to build on while the rest remains largely wetlands.
The pandemic put a wrench in Lewisburg Alliance’s original plans for the property. Knight said the church has been paying mortgage on the land the last four years.
”They just weren’t in a financial position to hold on the property,” added Knight.
A public meeting on the topic will be held at supervisors regular meeting on Aug. 22. Knight said the project would progress from there once a draft statement of sale has been presented by Township Solicitor Pete Matson.
No development plans for the property are in the works, according to Knight. He said current plans are for the land to remain an open space, a passive-park with walking and biking opportunities.
“We’re not going to re-build baseballs fields or soccer fields or a lot of other amenities,” said Knight.
Supervisor Char Gray noted everything is still preliminary. The sale agreement is being drawn for possible presentation at the supervisor’s Aug. 22 meeting. The final vote will come Sept. 12.
Gray said the property was sold to the church in 2018 and Alliance Church still allowed patrons to use the property after its original demise as Turtle Creek Park.
“It’s a nice piece of property,” said Gray.
Bucknell University has completed projects testing stream water quality, according to Gray.
Residents have made positive comments to supervisors about making Turtle Creek a park again, according to Gray.
Supervisors met last Wednesday with representatives from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), who said they are excited over the prospect Turtle Hills could be a park again.
The agreement as it stands is only verbal, Gray said.
Gray emphasized this is only a verbal agreement at this point with the church.
Supervisor Katie Evans said she is in favor of land preservation and believes the other supervisors share the same opinion.
“I think the more we can preserve especially land that is maybe marginally developable and putting it in a conservancy provides a lot of use for recreation,” Evans said.
Evans hinted at a new dog park possibly returning to Turtle Hills but also said the property will remain largely untouched.
“Based on the appraisal that we had done what we agreed to is reasonable,” said Evans.
Evans noted a survey about ongoing discussions surrounding creation of a park at Spruce Hills is in the works. Surveys will be available on the township website and mailed to home addresses. Evans said supervisors wanted to ensure every resident could offer an opinion despite technological obstacles.
“We want to base our decisions on data, not on whose most vocal,” Evans added.
Township Manager Jolene Helwig reminded residents electronic recycling is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, rain or shine.
“There have been fliers and the date has been wrong,” Helwig said. She said correct fliers are available at the township office and township website.