EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township temporarily closed its office and public works facilities to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said the township advocates the practice of social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“The Township will remain operational, for now, but we are limiting contacts. Anyone in need of assistance will need to contact the Township via phone or email,” Kifolo said.
“Obviously, we will need to respond for situations that require the roads to be clear for first responders.”
Activities in the community hall are canceled until further notice. Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting also is canceled.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO