EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A final budget is on the horizon for East Buffalo Township but at this point it is unclear if taxes will increase.
According to Supervisor Jim Knight, a preliminary budget will be available in November with a final vote expected in December.
”We won't know about tax increases until we see the budget,” Knight said. “I don't anticipate a general fund increase.”
Knight says he does foresee an increase in the fire tax.
Along with Kelly Township and Lewisburg borough, East Buffalo shares costs for funding of ambulance and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) services.
“We have a designated tax for that reason,” said Knight.
Knight said municipalities balance these costs between grant funding and taxpayer dollars . East Buffalo has been basing their share of costs based on 2010 census data, according to Knight.
He explained that the township's population has increased while others decreased, East Buffalo is expected to pay more for services because of its higher population.
Fire tax in East Buffalo is expected to increase five cents per one thousand dollars of an assessed value of a residents property, or an approximate five dollar increase per household.
The population of Kelly Township and Lewisburg borough, Knight said, has decreased.
“Contributions are based on population. Our population has increased,” said Knight.
Knight said the township probably can absorb some of the cost from reserve funds and noted the township over-budgeted anticipating increases to the fire tax.
“We were anticipating an increase this year on the fire tax. We have a buffer,” Knight said.
Supervisor Char Gray cautioned residents not to automatically assume a tax increase is looming.
In other business, Township Manager Jolene Helwig said mechanical difficulties are preventing the township from picking up brush but East Buffalo is borrowing another truck from Union Township.
“Please be patient we are trying to get as much picked up as we can,” said Helwig. “It’s going to be a very slow process right now."
Helwig said trucks will soon be painting roads resulting in stopped or impaired traffic patterns and asked residents to be respectful of their work flow.
Motorists shouldn't drive around the trucks as they are painting, Helwig said.
Helwig reported Fairground Road Park will reopen Oct. 1. Some parts in the park will not be complete this year because PP&L is planning to upgrade power lines through the parking lot.
“They will be bringing extra equipment and we don’t want to have the parking lot destroyed,” said Helwig.
Seeking volunteers
Supervisors said they are seeking township residents interested to serve on authorities, boards or commissions for East Buffalo Township.
They include Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority; Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission; Central Keystone Council of Governments; Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services; Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority; Pension Advisory Committee; Planning Commission; and the Zoning Hearing Board.
Pension Advisory Committee has an open seat that needs to be filled now, according to Knight.
“We desperately need somebody to volunteer for that soon,” said Knight.
Knight said interested parties should reach out to the township manager and applications are listed on the township website. Appointments are expected to be voted on at the reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.