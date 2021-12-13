East Buffalo Township Supervisors voted to adopt a 2022 operating budget that cuts property taxes by more 6.5 percent and balances an estimated $2 million deficit with cash reserves.
Board Chair Char Gray and fellow Supervisors Jim Knight and Matt Schumacher approved the budget. Schumacher, whose six-year term is ending, noted taxes have been reduced three times and remained flat three other times during his tenure.
In the final budget, general fund revenue projects at $4,796,366 compared to estimated spending at $6,794,795. The resulting deficit of $1,998,429 will be made up with existing cash reserves that roll over year to year.
The transfer would leave the township with nearly $3.2 million in rollover cash to begin 2022.
The approved property tax levy for 2022 totals 4.26 mills, or $426 for each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The tax levy is as follows: 3.7 mills, general fund; 0.45 mills, fire department; 0.06 mills, fire hydrant; 0.05 mills, street lighting. The hydrant tax applies only to properties within 780 feet of a hydrant.
The 2021 tax levy totals 4.56 mills, 0.3 mills greater than next year’s levy.
A single mill generates an estimated $500,000 in revenue for the township.
“It’s nice to do a decrease but we don’t want to drop it too much,” Gray said, wanting to avoid a “roller coaster” should the need to increase taxes in the future rises.
“The more money in the citizens’ pocket, the better off it is for everyone,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher was recognized at the meeting’s start for nearing the end of his term. He didn’t seek reelection. Katie Evans won election in the fall and will be his replacement.
He said holding back on taxes was among his priorities. He wished Evans luck and wished township supervisors past and present, administration and employees well, thanking all for their work and guidance over the years.
“I’ve really enjoyed my six years here. It was a big learning experience and I’m glad I got involved,” Schumacher said.