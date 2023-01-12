A $685,000 state grant to East Buffalo Township will cover the rest of the purchase price of 79 acres of land to be reestablished as public parks and outdoor space in Union County.
On Thursday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said $19.4 million in state funding has been allocated for 68 projects, including two in Union County, to help underserved and small communities and partnerships across the commonwealth with recreation and conservation efforts.
The grants are funded from multiple sources with the largest being the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated for recreation and conservation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget, according to DCNR.
More than $1 million is coming to Union County. In addition to the $685,000 for land along Supplee Mill and Furnaces roads in East Buffalo Township, DCNR also allocated $361,000 for the development of Piers Art Park in Lewisburg.
"This made my year," EBT supervisor Char Gray said upon hearing the news Thursday. "We had been told we were targeted, but with anything like this, you never know. We thought we submitted a very thorough grant application."
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property from the township in 2018 with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. EBT finalized the purchase of the 78 acres of land from the church on Aug. 22 with eyes on bringing back the dog park that previously existed there, along with walking and nature trails.
Gray said the township previously received $300,000 from the Degenstein Foundation to offset some of the cost of the $945,000 purchase price and applied for the DCNR grant as a way to cover some of the rest.
"Between the money from Degenstein and this grant, it pretty much pays for the rest of the park," Gray said. "We've had so much support throughout the grant application process.
“Having these federal dollars allowed DCNR to reduce the match required, making it possible for small and distressed communities to apply for the help needed to revitalize their boroughs and towns. Our regional advisors put in extra effort to assist,” Dunn said.
The special fall grant round focused on helping underserved communities and supporting an invigorated focus on the outdoor recreation sector, closing trail gaps, and planting trees along streams and in communities.
“Investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas improves the quality of life for people who live there, and it also helps support the network of businesses related to outdoor recreation and natural places that have a big impact on the state, local, and rural economies,” Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner said.
Gray said organizations "came out of the woodwork" to support the project, writing letters of support. Letters came from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Merrill Conservancy, the Audubon Society and others.
Completing the park will be a multi-year project, Gray said. The plan is for open spaces — no playing fields — but rather a restoration of the dog park, walking trails, areas for cross-country skiing and more.
"It's an exciting day," she said. "People can use the park right now. There are about three miles of trail available."
DCNR also granted $361,000 for the development of Piers Art Park. Work there will include construction of an outdoor stage, parking area, pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures; installation of lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvement, officials said.