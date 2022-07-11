EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Approximately 25 residents attended the East Buffalo Township supervisors meeting on Monday to voice their concerns about a proposed park at Spruce Hills.
Many residents whose homes would be adjacent to the park came to speak out against the proposed project. Privacy concerns were common among residents who spoke.
Other concerns included supervision of the park, disrupting wildlife and ecosystem and potential devaluation of properties.
Supervisor Jim Knight pointed out Spruce Hills Park is a proposal, not a recommendation, and no decision has been made about what the township plans to do with the 9 acre property.
“The point of these meetings is to get input from the community,” Knight said.
Resident James Bond said he was not a fan of the idea having a park in his backyard.
“I’m not a fan of the proposal as it stands,” said Bond. “I don’t want anyone to have access to my kids.”
Resident Tina Prowant asked if the township had considered selling the property that would encompass Spruce Hills Park.
Knight said the township had not yet discussed the idea.
Supervisors were asked what the township is planning to do next.
“We’re still digesting all the comments,” Knight said. “We’ll be discussing it further.”
Knight said the township is speaking to its landscape architect to make adjustments to the concept plan for Spruce Hills and right now the township only has a concept plan.
Issues regarding stormwater drainage were also brought up. Knight said those issues would be addressed later once grants had been obtained to address the issue.
Supervisor Char Gray said the park would not be a “destination park,” that would include such things as a pool that would draw greater crowds.
“It’s a neighborhood park,” Gray said.
Many residents who spoke had concerns about the walking trail as part of the park concept and asked if the trail could be eliminated.
“It’s possible,” said Knight.
Knight said supervisors will discuss what next steps for Spruce Hills will look like.
In other business, the board adopted Ordinance 407 vacating a portion of Bull Run Crossing.
Sewer Enforcement Officer Jim Sanders submitted his letter of intent to retire at the end of the year.
State Trooper Andrea Jacobs, Troop F in Milton, introduced herself as the new Community Service Officer for the area. Jacobs said she is reaching out to the community and was available to residents. She can be reached by calling State Police in Milton at 570-524-2662.
Gray urged residents to patronize the Lewisburg Community Pool at St. Mary’s Park.
“The pool and the park are up and running,” said Gray.
She said it is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day and there are still openings for swim lessons and summer camp.
Supervisors directed Township Manager Jolene Helwig to act on the Bare Root Tree Grant to have more bare root trees planted on township property per the recommendation of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
Gray said there is an ongoing discussion about what trees could be planted.
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said the township’s Spring and Fall newsletter is slated to be sent sometime in August to residents.
Helwig said park construction at Fairground Road is almost completed.
“We’re waiting for the steel dugout structures to be delivered,” Helwig said.
She said the dugouts are supposed to be arrive sometime this week.