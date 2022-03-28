LEWISBURG — Residents expressed mixed opinions on a proposal to convert the northbound lane of Stein Lane, South 15th Street and Monroe Avenue to a bicycle and pedestrian path.
Around thirty residents attended the first public hearing on Monday night.
Resident Amy Griffith, who serves on Union County Trail Authority, said “Everyone can’t go around Fairground Road. It will be a more congested situation.”
“I’m one of those people who would use the paths. There’s a non-trivial amount of people who would take advantage of that,” resident Adam Burgos said.
Supervisors said a traffic impact study is impending, but not yet finalized.
Supervisor Jim Knight explained Bucknell University has a separate trail project ongoing at Stein Lane unrelated to the project.
The proposed bicycle path would create a designated route from Lewisburg and the Bucknell campus to the rail-trail.
Griffith said better conversations need to be had in conjunction with Bucknell.
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said 13 crashes were reported on Stein Lane from January 2016 through January 2020.
Resident Greg Aleco asked if those crashes were car or bicycle accidents. Helwig said the information available was only “reportable crashes.”
Taylor Lightman, director/program manager for Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said 30 percent of people walk or bike to work each day.
“This would be a step in the right direction,” said Lightman.
Resident Damon Lin said he drives Stein Lane each day. He suggested a survey of residents be done. “I don’t think it (this project) makes any sense at all.”
Knight said there will be unspecified costs involved but is something the township will consider.
Katrina Del Vecchio asked if the project would impact school bus routes.
Helwig said she spoke with John Fairchild, Lewisburg Area School District's director of Administrative Services, and determined only one elementary school bus would need to be rerouted. All other busses travel southbound.
“Nothing would be affected,” Helwig said.
In other business:
Brush pickup in the township begins April 11.
The Oxford Drive project will be underway after delays. Materials will be delivered with the project slated to begin mid-April. Crews are two weeks behind schedule due to a prior project, according to Helwig. Construction will be ongoing Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays will be make-up days.
Landscaping at Fairground Road Park is set to begin soon and be complete by July 1. The park will remain closed.