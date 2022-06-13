EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township unanimously approved an ordinance regarding recycling and disposing of solar components upon decommissioning during its meeting Monday night.
The ordinance amends Chapter 27 of the township's Code of Ordinances.
Summer camps
Supervisor Chair Gray, board representative on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), said summer camps are in full-swing. She said 75 kids were at two different camps last week.
Pool memberships
Gray said that pool memberships are down from last year. She said payroll has now doubled for the summer.
“We’ll keep monitoring the cash flow this summer,” Gray said.
Emergency calls down
Supervisor Jim Knight noticed emergency calls in EBT are down.
Gray, board representative to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, said college student presence is down and may be related.
Brush piles, pickup
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said crews have been tagging brush piles.
“If your pile gets tagged make sure you make arrangements to get it picked up,” Helwig said.
She said township crews are being “adamant” about it.
Construction, updates
Fairground Park updates are at a stand-still, according to Helwig. She said crews are waiting to receive drawings from an engineer. Helwig said storm water issues are to blame.
Residents received orange letters outlining which roads are going to be paved and seal-coated over the summer. Plans originally called for a July 1 start.
“So nobody can say they did not receive a notice,” said Helwig. She said information also is available on the township website.
Employee benefits
The township is making adjustments to township employee benefits, including sick time. A comparison is being done between other townships.
“The goal is reviewing our benefits is to make sure we are competitive with other municipalities in our region,” said Gray.
Gray said the township wants to keep good employees.