Pennsylvania American Water has issued a water boil advisory for customers in East Buffalo Township, the company announced Monday.
In a press release, officials said the regularly monitor conditions in its distribution systems. Early Monday, "we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in East Buffalo Township. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," the company announced along with the boil advisory.
Customers are not to drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. Pennsylvania American Water is working to repair the main break. The company is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples including bacteria samples.
In its alert, the company noted an update should be coming without 48 hours.
This notice applies to a customer population of approximately 1,415 along the following streets: Abbey Lane; Andrews Court; Anlyn Drive; Beagle Club Road; Beth Ellen Drive; Betty Lane; College Court; Colonial Lane; Country Hill Road; Crescent Hollow Road; Dogwood Lane; Edgemont Drive; Edward Cl.; Equestrian Lane; Fairmont Drive; Fairway Drive; Fay Lane; Forest Drive; Golfview Drive; Hardscrabble Lane; Hawthorne Drive; Heatherbloom Drive; Helene Lane; Hillcrest Lane; Indian Woods Road; James Road; Jonathan Road; Kings Wy.; London Lane; McRae Lane; Mont Calm Pl.; North Meadow Court; Old Farmhouse Road; Oxford Drive; Pheasant Ridge Road; Red Box Lane; Ridgeway Drive; Rosemont Place; Short Street; Smoketown Road; Spencer Place; Springhouse Drive; Stein Lane; US 15; Wedgewood Gardens; Wending Way.; Windsor Way.
According to Pennsylvania American Water, inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.
These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.
Guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.