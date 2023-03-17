LEWISBURG — The number of miles of road projects in East Buffalo Township for 2023 is three times more than the previous year.
At Monday night's public meeting, the supervisors at East Buffalo Township announced they would be seeking bid packages for 21 miles of roadways in the township. Last year, the township worked on 7 miles of roads.
"That's a good thing for the public to hear," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray. "We have 51 miles of road in the township and we'll be doing work on 21 of those miles as opposed to 7 last year."
Last year, the work on the roads involved paving, said township manager Jolene Helwig.
This year, the areas to be considered for paving are: Washington Avenue, Adams Street, 14th Street, 16th Street, 17th Street, 18th Street, Harrison Street, Abbey Lane, Betty Lane, McRea Lane, Hillcrest Lane and Route 15 South to College Court. This totals approximately 1,948 tones of flexible base replacement.
Seal coating and fog sealing will be for: Washington Avenue, Adams Street, 14th Street, 16th Street, 17th Street, 18th Street, Harrison Street, Abbey Lane, Betty Lane, McRea Lane, Wending Way (between McCrea and Abbey), Helene Lane (between Wending to dead end), Colonial (between Wending to dead end), Hillcrest Lane (from Route 15 South to College Court), College Court (from dead end to dead end), Fruit Farm Road (from Stein to township Line) and Stein Lane (from township line to Smoketown Road). This totals approximately 91,449 square yards of bituminous fiber-reinforced seal coat and asphalt fog seal.
If the bids come in under budget, Helwig said Public Works Director Stephen Mohr wants to implement a change order to include work on balers, Bull Run Crossing and Jefferson Avenue.
In other business, the supervisors approved Herbert Rowland & Grubic, Inc., of Lewisburg, for professional engineering services for the Keila Drive Stormwater Improvement Project. The project for Keila Drive and Brook Drive will address stormwater concerns.
The scope of work includes the installation of four inlets at the intersection of Fairsom Court and Bel Air Drive and the replacement of two inlets at the intersection with Brook Drive. These inlets will capture the ponding water and convey it east to the existing swale, according to the township.
The conveyance system will consist of a combination storm pipe and underdrain (perforated HDPE storm pipe and clean stone envelope) along the north side of the road. Four-inch subbase drains will be installed on the south side of Keila Road and will connect to the proposed inlets, according to the township.
Another four-inch drain will be installed on the west side of Brook Drive and connected to the replaced inlet at the intersection. The base drains on the south side of Keila Road will be connected to the upstream inlet by a four-inch schedule 40 PVC pipe and capped to allow for maintenance, according to the township.
The existing swale shall be reseeded to mitigate erosion from the increase in flow, according to the township.
The township will have bids for these project later this year.