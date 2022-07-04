LEWISBURG — A recent public work session in East Buffalo Township lasted longer than expected following a robust discussion about a new park at Spruce Hills.
According to Supervisor Katie Evans, the main purpose for the recent session was to seek comments from residents on the feasibility of a new park.
“It was a longer meeting than expected,” said Evans. “It was more us gathering information than anything else. It was a full house.”
The board discussed ongoing traffic issues with Stein Lane.
“Two guys from PennDOT were there to talk about permitting if we put up a radar sign,” said Supervisor Char Gray.
The board also heard about the possibility of radar signs and speed cushions as a way to slow traffic.
“It was good conversation. There were people for it and against it,” Gray said, adding that about 30 people turned out for the meeting. Many of the participants were in favor of a new neighborhood park.
“They loved the idea of being able to walk to places, places for kids to bike. Kind of a nice place for families to congregate,” she said. She noted homeowners with property bordering the proposed property did not prefer a park near their backyards.
“They asked about what types of borders and fencing there might be,” Gray said.
The township would put up hedges or something similar for privacy, and residents can install their own fencing.
Residents also expressed concerns about drugs and other crimes entering the park, but Gray said the chances of that happening are slim.
“This is not a destination park like St. Mary’s Park that has a pool, volleyball court and other things.”
She said Spruce Hills would be a small, neighborhood park that would cater to local residents.
Concerns were also raised about a parking lot and some questioned why it was needed.
“Bottom line is you need parking spaces,” Gray pointed out.
“By law we have to have at least one handicapped parking spot.”
Township officials said a total of 10 parking spots would be installed at the new park.
“Were going to take a look at all the comments made and look for any additional modifications we can make,” Gray said.
Another public meeting will be held within the next couple months, according to Gray.
“This is not the last of it,” she said. “We do want to keep things rolling. We do want to take advantage of the next grant cycle in January.”
Township Supervisor Jim Knight said the board wanted to hear the views of local residents.
“Needless to say we got mixed responses,” he said. “Some I think are reasonable, some I think are a little overblown.”
Knight said he thought some people were focusing on worst-case scenarios.
He said there is a need to think of the bigger picture.
“For children in the neighborhood, how great an asset it would be for all of them,” he said.
Knight noted that the proposed Spruce Hills park would be placed on township property.
“People opposed are people who have lived there for along time and don’t want to see things change,” said Knight, predicting that once the project is done, people will find that the project will improve nearby property values.
Knight noted that younger families have been moving into the neighborhood.
“They’re the ones really in favor of it and pushing it,” he said, “We need to take a long-term view of things.”
He added that adjustments can be made and that the project is still far from a certainty. It will be dependent on grant funding.
“We haven’t made a final decision,” Knight said. “We are trying to think of downsides, but don’t really see many.”